Presidents of Singapore, France celebrate close bilateral ties

Monday

FRANCE and Singapore share a special friendship, their heads of state said on Sunday, as Singaporean President Tony Tan Keng Yam hosted visiting French President Francois Hollande at a state banquet. This relationship dates back long before Singapore's independence, and France was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Singapore on independence in 1965.

Chicago, IL

