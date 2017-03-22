PM Lee to make official visit to Vietnam

PM Lee to make official visit to Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to Vietnam from Mar 21 to 24, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday . PM Lee will also meet several Vietnamese leaders to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation that is underpinned by the strategic partnership concluded during his last official visit to Vietnam in September 2013, the PMO added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC