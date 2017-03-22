PM Lee to make official visit to Vietnam
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to Vietnam from Mar 21 to 24, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday . PM Lee will also meet several Vietnamese leaders to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation that is underpinned by the strategic partnership concluded during his last official visit to Vietnam in September 2013, the PMO added.
