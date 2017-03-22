PM Lee hails Singapore's strong business ties with Ho Chi Minh City
Call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong by Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on Tuesday . HO CHI MINH CITY: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday hailed Singapore's strong business ties with Ho Chi Minh City as he arrived in Vietnam's commercial hub to kick off a four-day visit .
