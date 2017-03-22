PM Lee hails Singapore's strong busin...

PM Lee hails Singapore's strong business ties with Ho Chi Minh City

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong by Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on Tuesday . HO CHI MINH CITY: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday hailed Singapore's strong business ties with Ho Chi Minh City as he arrived in Vietnam's commercial hub to kick off a four-day visit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC