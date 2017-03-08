Malaysia-North Korea spat should be resolved without extreme measures: DPM Teo

JAKARTA: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Thursday said differences of views between Malaysia and North Korea should be discussed and resolved without resorting to extreme measures. Mr Teo was commenting on the bilateral spat between Kuala Lumpur and Pyongyang following the murder of Kim Jong Nam, who is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three weeks ago.

