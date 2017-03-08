Malaysia-North Korea spat should be resolved without extreme measures: DPM Teo
JAKARTA: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Thursday said differences of views between Malaysia and North Korea should be discussed and resolved without resorting to extreme measures. Mr Teo was commenting on the bilateral spat between Kuala Lumpur and Pyongyang following the murder of Kim Jong Nam, who is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC