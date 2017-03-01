Look at water price increase 'in perspective': PM Lee
"I hope this public debate reminds us how important and valuable water is, and how we can all help to conserve water, so that we always have enough water in Singapore," the Prime Minister said in a Facebook post on Thursday . SINGAPORE: Following sharp reactions from Singaporeans, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said people should look at the increase in water prices "in perspective".
