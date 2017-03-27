Lee: Water price hike necessary

Singapore: The water price hike is necessary to bring home the scarcity of water but more time could have been spent explaining the price increase before it was announced, so that people would not have been so surprised, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Commenting on the 30% price hike announced last month, Lee spoke about water's importance to Singapore's survival and said it must be priced to reflect its scarcity.

