Instagram and beyond: Why Singaporean photographer Nguan's images click

SINGAPORE: His trademark pastel-hued images have gained Singaporean photographer Nguan a sizeable audience on social media. Every day, his followers on Instagram - 65,400 and growing - eagerly await his latest dream-like, melancholy-tinged snapshots of people and places, whether it's a food vendor in Tokyo, a boy lying on top of a Singapore Post mailbox, or a winter scene of an abandoned amusement park in Brooklyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.