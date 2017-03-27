India, Singapore to discuss ties amid...

India, Singapore to discuss ties amid uncertain US-Asia policy

Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Amid mounting uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's Asia policy, India and Singapore will review their ties next month when Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan visits India. While there has been no official announcement yet, Balakrishnan is likely to visit India in the third week of April, government sources here said.

Chicago, IL

