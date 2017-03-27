DFS unveils 6th Masters of Wines and ...

DFS unveils 6th Masters of Wines and Spirits in Singapore

Wednesday Mar 29

The DFS Group has launched its sixth annual 'Masters of Wines and Spirits' in Singapore, featuring a collection of more than 60 Cognacs, wines and whiskies from over 50 legendary houses.

Chicago, IL

