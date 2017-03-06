Budget 2017: NMP speeches show scheme...

Budget 2017: NMP speeches show scheme enriches public discourse, says PM Lee

Saturday Mar 4

Highlighting speeches by three NMPs in a Facebook post, PM Lee Hsien Loong said they are not in politics and 'would not otherwise have had a voice in Parliament', but have brought their expertise and experience to bear. SINGAPORE: Following four days of debating the country's Budget statement for the year and the spending plans of individual ministries in Parliament, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday that the Nominated Member of Parliament scheme has enriched the public discourse.

Chicago, IL

