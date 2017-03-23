Act East: India, Singapore to discuss...

Act East: India, Singapore to discuss ties amid uncertainty over US Asia policy

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan are expected to follow up on decisions taken by the two governments during PM Narendra Modi's summit meeting with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in October last year. Amid mounting uncertainty over President Trump's Asia policy, India and Singapore will review their ties next month when Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan visits India.

