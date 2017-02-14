Woman killed in Tembusu tree accident...

Woman killed in Tembusu tree accident worked at MasterCard

Sunday Feb 12

Radhika Angara, the Indian national who was killed when a Tembusu tree fell in the Singapore Botanic Gardens. SINGAPORE: The 38-year-old woman who was killed after a massive Tembusu tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday is Indian national Radhika Angara, Channel NewsAsia understands.

Chicago, IL

