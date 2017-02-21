We paid for the Libs' post-election, celebratory 'tiger...

We paid for the Libs' post-election, ...

The government spent almost $5000 throwing a party for itself after the 2016 election, documents released to a Senate committee show. In answer to a Senate estimates question to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet on functions held by the ministers and assistant ministers last year, it was revealed that a reception for "Coalition members/senators" held on July 17 was charged to the taxpayer.

