Tributes to first NCSS president and pioneer eye surgeon Robert Loh
SINGAPORE: He was a man with a "selfless devotion to the community" - the words of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he paid tribute to the late pioneer eye surgeon Robert Loh. Dr Loh died on Tuesday at the age of 91. He was the first president of the National Council of Social Service , as well as the longest-serving president of Christian charity YMCA Singapore.
