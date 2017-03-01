TODAY Enable Fund raises S$265,000 fo...

TODAY Enable Fund raises S$265,000 for people with disabilities

Performers from Methodist Girls' School and Grace Orchard School at the TODAY Enable Fund Lunar New Year Charity Dinner on Tuesday . SINGAPORE: The TODAY Enable Fund has raised S$265,000 for people with disabilities, organisers announced, following a charity dinner and auction at Grand Mercure Roxy Hotel on Tuesday evening .

Chicago, IL

