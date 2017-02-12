These Countries Could Be Trump's Next...

These Countries Could Be Trump's Next Trade War Targets

Sunday Feb 12

India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam have largely escaped U.S. President Donald Trump's glare on trade, but he may yet come looking. The U.S. runs trade deficits with all of them, in some cases quite big ones.

Chicago, IL

