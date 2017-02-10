The ST Singaporean of the Year award 2016 in pictures
The family beat 11 other contenders to win the second edition of the award, which seeks to recognise Singaporeans who have achieved great feats for the country, made it through adversity or bettered the little red dot. Winners Colin and May Schooling, pictured with the award and a film still of their son Joseph during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony held at UBS Business University Asia Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Straits Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC