The ST Singaporean of the Year award 2016 in pictures

Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Straits Times

The family beat 11 other contenders to win the second edition of the award, which seeks to recognise Singaporeans who have achieved great feats for the country, made it through adversity or bettered the little red dot. Winners Colin and May Schooling, pictured with the award and a film still of their son Joseph during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony held at UBS Business University Asia Pacific.

Chicago, IL

