'Syonan' meant to evoke dark, traumatic period in Singapore's history: PM Lee

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said many Singaporeans have spoken up in recent days about the exhibition on World War II-era Singapore at the Former Ford Factory, out of respect for the people who suffered under the Japanese Occupation. SINGAPORE: The exhibition at the Former Ford Factory, previously known as "Syonan Gallery: War and its Legacies", was meant to evoke that dark and traumatic period in Singapore's history, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday .

