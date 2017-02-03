S'pore has to 'watch carefully' what ...

S'pore has to 'watch carefully' what policies the US pursues: PM Lee

Saturday

SINGAPORE: Singapore has to "watch carefully" what policies the United States pursues, both domestically and internationally, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday . Mr Lee, who was speaking to residents at a Chinese New Year celebration dinner in his Teck Ghee ward, warned that the mood in America is changing from what Singapore has been used to.

Chicago, IL

