Singapore would sign TPP deal, minus ...

Singapore would sign TPP deal, minus US, if there is consensus: PM Lee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is "not sure" if this will happen, as the political and economic balance have shifted after the US' withdrawal. SINGAPORE: If there is consensus among the remaining 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership , following the withdrawal of the United States, then Singapore would sign the trade deal, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC