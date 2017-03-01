Singapore 'willing and happy' for trade deal talks when Britain's ready: PM Lee

There are no negotiations currently, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who added that Britain may have less leverage but more room to manoeuvre when it exits the European Union. SINGAPORE: Singapore is "willing and happy" to negotiate on a bilateral trade deal with Britain when the latter is ready, but there are no such talks currently, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with the BBC broadcast on Wednesday .

