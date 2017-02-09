Singapore may create history having f...

Singapore may create history having first Malay female president

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Presidential Elections Bill was passed by Parliament on Monday, after almost three hours of debate involving eight members of parliament . The next Singapore Presidential Election which will be held in September this year will be a unique one as it has been reserved for Malay candidates after Singapore's first president, Yusof Ishak, nearly 50 years ago.

