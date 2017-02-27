Singapore has consistently abided by Beijing's 'One China policy': DPM Teo

Singapore has been a consistent friend and supporter of China's peaceful development, said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean in a written interview with Xinhuanet. SINGAPORE: Singapore has consistently abided by Beijing's "One China policy" and been a consistent friend and supporter of China's peaceful development, said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean in a written interview that was published on Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.