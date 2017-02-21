Singapore Budget 2017: Slew of measur...

Singapore Budget 2017: Slew of measures to help workers deepen skills and operate overseas

Yesterday Read more: The Straits Times

Students and workers hoping to connect to start-ups overseas will soon have the help of a programme meant to give Singaporeans the skills to operate outside the country. It will, for instance, help students in Singapore universities get work experience in foreign start-ups; set up launchpads overseas to connect entrepreneurs and business owners here with mentors and investors abroad; and also facilitate partnership between local and foreign firms looking to expand in the region.

