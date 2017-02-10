Singapore and Indonesia agree on thir...

Singapore and Indonesia agree on third maritime border treaty

Friday Feb 10

SINGAPORE: After 10 rounds of discussions over three years, Singapore and Indonesia have agreed on a third maritime border treaty. The two countries' foreign ministers on Friday exchanged the Instruments of Ratification for the treaty which will soon be registered with the United Nations.

Chicago, IL

