PM Lee sends condolences to Fong Swee Suan's wife
The former Barisan Sosialis leader and leftist trade unionist, who was a founding member of the People's Action Party, died on Saturday aged 85. SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday wrote to Mr Fong Swee Suan's wife, Mdm Chen Poh Cheng, to express his condolences on Mr Fong's death. The former Barisan Sosialis leader and leftist trade unionist left the PAP in 1961 due to differences in opinion about Singapore's merger with Malaysia.
