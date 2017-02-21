PM Lee responds to PERGAS letter on c...

PM Lee responds to PERGAS letter on concern over Israeli-Palestinian situation

Friday Feb 24

"Singapore fervently hopes for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, which will contribute to a stabler Middle East and indeed a safer world," wrote Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has responded to a letter from the president of the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Teachers Association , asking him to convey to the Israeli Prime Minister concerns of the Singapore Muslim community on the situation in the Palestinian Territories.

Chicago, IL

