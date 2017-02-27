PM Lee on remaining honest to himself and what keeps him up at night
What keeps Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong up at night and what is his favourite interview question when he hires ministers? SINGAPORE: What keeps Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong up at night and what is his favourite interview question when he recruits ministers? These questions were put to Mr Lee at a dialogue at Camp Sequoia, a technology summit for innovators and industry leaders on Friday . Here are Mr Lee's answers in the closed-door session hosted by Shailendra Singh, managing director of Sequoia Capital India.
