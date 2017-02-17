PM Lee hopes Singapore-Sri Lanka free...

PM Lee hopes Singapore-Sri Lanka free trade deal can wrap up in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: The Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement will hopefully be completed this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Saturday . Mr Lee expressed his hopes in a post stating he had dinner with Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and his wife on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC