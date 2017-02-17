Netanyahu to face protests on Austral...

Netanyahu to face protests on Australia state visit

Yesterday

Prime minister arrives in Singapore on first leg of trip aimed at strengthening economic and security ties with both countries Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, set off for a week-long state visit to Singapore and Australia, February 19, 2017. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to face a series of protests during a state visit to Australia this week, after a first stop in Singapore.

