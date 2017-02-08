More Singaporeans sought training in ...

More Singaporeans sought training in 2016, but mindset change still needed, says SkillsFuture chief

SkillsFuture Singapore chief executive Ng Cher Pong shared an update on the progress of the national SkillsFuture movement during an interview with the media on Feb 3, 2017. In its effort to get Singaporeans up to speed in a constantly-disrupted world, the government funded nearly 1 million - 920,000 - training places last year.

