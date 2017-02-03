Malaysia Files Application For Revisi...

Malaysia Files Application For Revision Of ICJ's Pulau Batu Puteh Decision

Friday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The government of Malaysia has filed an application for revision of the International Court of Justice 's judgment over Pulau Batu Puteh , Middle Rocks and South Ledge. Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali in a statement today said the application was filed yesterday .

Chicago, IL

