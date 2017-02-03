Malaysia Files Application For Revision Of ICJ's Pulau Batu Puteh Decision
The government of Malaysia has filed an application for revision of the International Court of Justice 's judgment over Pulau Batu Puteh , Middle Rocks and South Ledge. Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali in a statement today said the application was filed yesterday .
