Committee on Future Economy outlines ...

Committee on Future Economy outlines direction for Singapore's economic development

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: The Committee on the Future Economy tasked to set the direction for Singapore's economic development released its report on Thursday , outlining seven strategies for the next decade. Speaking at a press conference, co-chair of the 30-member CFE, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, described an "unprecendented level of change" the committee had to face when they began their work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC