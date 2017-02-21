Commentary: Budget 2017 and the carbon tax lays the groundwork for climate leadership

Apart from announcements aimed at further nudging the Singapore economy along the route of transformation, one that stood out was Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's signal that from 2019, Singapore will join the ranks of many other jurisdictions around the world with a carbon tax . The main target of the tax: some 30 to 40 large, upstream "direct emitters" which will include power stations, but naturally also other mega-emitters in the manufacturing sector, especially refining and petrochemicals.

