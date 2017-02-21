Cabinet secretary recommends indictin...

Cabinet secretary recommends indicting Yoel Hasson for forgery

Tuesday Feb 21

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inspects an honor guard with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana presidential palace in Singapore.. Cabinet secretary Tzahi Braverman on Tuesday recommended that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit consider opening a criminal investigation against MK Yoel Hasson for alleged document forgery on Twitter.

Chicago, IL

