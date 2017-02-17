Building students' interest in herita...

Building students' interest in heritage, community engagement in arts a key focus for MCCY

SINGAPORE: The government is exploring introducing a national programme where, over time, students of a certain cohort will visit Singapore's art and heritage institutions. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Grace Fu, said this in an interview with members of the media on Tuesday during which she gave an overview of her Ministry's plans, from enhancing Ms Fu said the programme would be similar to plans announced by the Education Ministry last year, for all Secondary 3 students to undergo an Outward Bound Singapore programme from 2020 onwards.

Chicago, IL

