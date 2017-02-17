Budget 2017: Here's what to expect on Feb 20
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the Budget for 2017 at 3.30pm on Feb 20 in Parliament, laying out the Government's spending priorities over the coming year. It comes at a time of global uncertainty and slow economic growth for Singapore with unemployment on the rise.
