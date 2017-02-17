Aircraft coming from the United Kingdom

An Airbus from the Royal Air Force has joined the lineup of aircraft to be displayed at the Royal New Zealand Air Force's Air Tattoo. The New Zealand Defence Force has confirmed an Airbus A400M Atlas will join the event, held on February 25 and 26. "We intend to send an A400M Atlas aircraft to take part in the static display...barring any short-notice operational requirements or unforeseen circumstances," the spokesperson said.

