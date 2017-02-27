After foreign trips, Netanyahu says I...

After foreign trips, Netanyahu says Israel is 'rising global power'

Monday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, February 19, 2017. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that his recent foreign trips to the UK, US, Australia and Singapore have strengthened Israel's position in the world and prove the country is "a rising global power."

Chicago, IL

