80,000 people treated to night of colour and festivities at Chingay celebrations

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Straits Times

The streets around the F1 Pit Building near Marina Bay were a whirl of light and colour on Friday night, as soldiers marched alongside performers in the annual Chingay celebrations. The audience of around 80,000 were treated to more than a visual feast - they were showered with soap bubbles, water droplets, and even fake snow.

