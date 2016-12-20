Xi's anti-graft push - to weed out rivals': Lee Kuan Yew's daughter
Criticism made by outspoken sister of Singapore's prime minister in a rare salvo against Beijing by Southeast Asian leaders or their families The daughter of Singapore's founding father Lee Kuan Yew appears to have weighed in on the debate over President Xi Jinping's much touted anti-corruption campaign in China, describing it as "a game" designed to tighten his grip on power.
Read more at South China Morning Post.
