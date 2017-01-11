War Games: The foreign army's big pla...

War Games: The foreign army's big play for our land

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

It won't be suitable for civilians. It's a huge change coming courtesy of an expansion to the Shoalwater Bay Military Training site, an already-significant area of countryside more than 100km northwest of Rockhampton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC