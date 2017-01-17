Visit [email protected] Campaign has launched

Singapore's Prime Minister, the ASEAN Secretary General and ASEAN tourism ministers launch campaign to attract 121 million tourists to Southeast Asia in 2017 The Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, and ASEAN Secretary General, Mr Le Luong Minh, officially launched the [email protected] Golden Celebration tourism campaign on 18 January at the opening of the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Singapore. The campaign promotes the twin objectives of commemorating the 50th anniversary of ASEAN, and embracing the ASEAN region as a single and united tourism destination.

