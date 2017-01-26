Values in Indian Constitution more important than ever: S'pore1 hour ago

Values in Indian Constitution more im...

Values in Indian Constitution more important than ever: S'pore

Friday Jan 27

Singapore, Jan 27 At a time when the world seems to be growing more fractured, the values of tolerance, equality and democracy enshrined in the Indian Constitution are more important than ever, a senior Singaporean Minister has said. Speaking at the 68th Republic Day celebrations organised by India's High Commission here, Trade and Industry Minister Lim Hng Kiang said yesterday, "as India forges ahead on its path to development, Singapore stands ready to collaborate wherever we can".

Chicago, IL

