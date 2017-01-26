Values in Indian Constitution more important than ever: S'pore1 hour ago
Singapore, Jan 27 At a time when the world seems to be growing more fractured, the values of tolerance, equality and democracy enshrined in the Indian Constitution are more important than ever, a senior Singaporean Minister has said. Speaking at the 68th Republic Day celebrations organised by India's High Commission here, Trade and Industry Minister Lim Hng Kiang said yesterday, "as India forges ahead on its path to development, Singapore stands ready to collaborate wherever we can".
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G...
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC