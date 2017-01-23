Trump dumping Trans-Pacific Partnership

Trump dumping Trans-Pacific Partnership

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead in the water after the administration of new United States President Donald Trump announced the country's withdrawal from the trade agreement following his inauguration on Friday. In a formal statement issued over the weekend, the White House said the president has decided to base its foreign policy on an "America first" attitude that involves returning "millions of jobs to America's shores" by backing out of multilateral trade agreements such as the TPP.

Chicago, IL

