Stop moaning, be pro-active: Heartware Network founder Raymond Huang to Singapore's youth

SINGAPORE: He was a banker, but about 17 years ago, Raymond Huang decided he had had enough of the corporate world, and dedicated his life to youth development, encouraging them to be leaders, volunteers and entrepreneurs. He set up the Heartware Network, and has seen his volunteers help out in settings from National Day Parades to the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew's farewell.

