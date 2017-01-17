Spike Lee won't use Chrisette Michele over inaugural gig

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, singer Chrisette Michele performs for President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and his wife Ho Ching, in the State Dining Room of the White House during a state dinner in Washington. The New York Daily News reported on Jan. 18, 2017, that Michele would perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Jan. 20, 2017.

