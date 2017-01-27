Singapore must renew economy to stay ...

Singapore must renew economy to stay relevant to the world: Singapore PM

Read more: Xinhuanet

Singapore must renew its economy to stay relevant to the world as well as maintain vibrant and prosperous, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday in his Chinese New Year Message 2017. Lee wishes all Singaporeans a Very Happy Lunar New Year via the message.

Chicago, IL

