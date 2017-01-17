Singapore, India renew air force agre...

Singapore, India renew air force agreement for another 5 years

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The renewed bilateral agreement allows the Republic of Singapore Air Force to continue its joint military training at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in India. The Republic of Singapore Air Force's F-16D+ fighter aircraft and the Indian Air Force's Su-30 fighter aircraft in a flight mission during joint military training in 2016.

Chicago, IL

