Singapore economy on steady, stable path, says PM Lee

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Singapore will be doing well if it can achieve two to three per cent growth every year over the next 10 years. SINGAPORE: The Singapore economy as a whole is on a steady path and at a stable level, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Fri at a forum jointly organised by the EDB Society and The Straits Times.

